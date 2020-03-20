March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

LIDL Cyprus takes additional measures to protect health and safety of customers and employees

By Press Release00

For Lidl Cyprus, the health and safety of its customers and employees is a top priority. This is why it is stepping up its health and safety measures within its stores in an attempt to restrict the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus by initiating the installation of protective Plexiglas dividers in front of cashiers and additional antiseptic hand washing stations on its premises.

The placement of protective dividers has already begun and is expected to be completed on Monday 23.03 at all cashiers of the Lidl Cyprus branch network.

The installation of protective dividers reduces the risk of transmitting the Covid-19 coronavirus to both employees and customers served at the cashier.

 

Employees working at the 17 stores and the coordination center undertake their individual protective measures by using gloves and hand sanitisers while the legislative directive is being applied with a ratio of one person to 8sqm which reduces the likelihood of the virus spreading.

 

With determination and responsibility, Lidl Cyprus is continuously going ahead with new initiatives and additional measures to protect the health and safety of its employees, associates and customers.

Find out more on:

https://corporate.lidl.com.cy

www.lidl.com.cy

www.facebook.com/lidlcy

www.instagram.com/lidl_cyprus

www.twitter.com/Lidl_Cyprus_

www.linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus



Related posts

Maintaining business continuity-Safety of our employees, clients and community, our top priority

Press Release

Petrolina: Measures for protection against the coronavirus

Agathe Venizelou

Coronavirus: PASCAL Schools Larnaka Adopt Hybrid E-Learning Classrooms

Press Release

ExxonMobil / Esso Cyprus: Covid-19 prevention and protection measures

Press Release

PwC: We support our people, clients and the society

Maria Gregory

LIDL Cyprus supports its employees with an emergency allowance of up to 200,000 Euros

Agathe Venizelou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign