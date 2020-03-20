March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after being shot in the leg by police officer

By Annette Chrysostomou02100

A man who was shot in his leg by a police officer on Thursday evening later died in Limassol hospital, police said on Friday.

According to police, two officers went to the man’s house in Apesia, Limassol following a complaint that he had damaged cars in the village.

The suspect attacked one of the officers, injuring his face, whereupon the second officer shot him in the leg to protect his colleague.

He was taken to Limassol general hospital where he was taken to the operating room but died from his injuries under circumstances which are not yet clear.

The injured police officer was treated for facial injuries at the hospital and discharged.

 



