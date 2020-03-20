Man who raped ex partner’s child from the age of 6 to 10 is jailed for 27 years

A 48-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 27 years in prison by the Nicosia criminal court after being found guilty of the sexual abuse and rape over a period of four years of his former partner’s daughter who was six when the abuse started.

He was found guilty of child sexual abuse, rape, common assault and corruption of a minor under 13.

The court said the 48-year-old started sexually abusing the girl, his former partner’s daughter, in October 2014 when she was six-and-a-half years old and it had continued for four years.

He was raping the girl, vaginally, anally and orally, he used to also threaten and hit her, court said.

The court described the 48-year-old’s acts as “a brutal and sick sexual behaviour which a healthy thinking mind is unable to comprehend.”

It said that the offences took place every weekend during the entire time he was living with the girl and her mother in the girl’s bedroom while the mother was sleeping next door. The abuse ended in October 2018, when the girl reported him, at the age of 10-and-a-half.

The court found that the facts of the case are such that they classify it as one of the most serious of its kind.

“Taking advantage of the lack of paternal affection experienced by the minor, the accused carried out his abnormal sexual appetites, forcing her into viewing pornographic material and sexually abusing her,” the court ruling said.

It added that he was indifferent to the physical pain and humiliation he was causing to the girl and did not appear to be concerned about the irreparable damage caused.

The court also noted that more deterrent penalties were in order since, despite the harsh penalties imposed, “unfortunately child sexual abuse offences are on the rise lately.”

Explaining that such offences are taken seriously as the law provides for life imprisonment as a maximum sentence, the court argued that while the accused’s clean criminal record and personal and family circumstances were taken into consideration as mitigating factors, they cannot counteract the need for a deterrent sentence given the gravity of the offences.





