March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Migrant boat approaching Cyprus water, marine police on their way

By Evie Andreou00

A boat with migrants is approaching the coast of Cyprus off Cape Greco police confirmed on Friday.

A police vessel was on its way to the boat.

According to reports, it is not known if the passengers of the boat will be allowed to disembark given the emergency measures in place and the ban on arrivals.

The government is reportedly waiting for more information from the crew on site to assess the situation and decide what to do.



