March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ministry streamlines application for medical certificate

By Nick Theodoulou00

The application for the medical certificate facilitating repatriation has been streamlined and is now available to be filled out.

The health ministry announced on Friday morning the updated process by which people can fill out their application.

The ministry also asks for relevant flight travel documents, such as tickets, to be attached to the application.

Forms can be filled out in both Greek and English.

Greek: (https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/press/20032020_2.pdf)

English: (https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/en/press/20032020_3.pdf)

Signed applications with the required evidence should be faxed to 22 771496 or email to [email protected]



