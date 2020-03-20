March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos haemodialysis unit calls for more staff as nurses self isolate

By George Psyllides079

The head of the Paphos general hospital haemodialysis department asked for more staff on Friday after almost half were affected by the coronavirus.

Lakis Yiukas said out of the 18 nurses, one had been found positive to the virus while six were in self-isolation.

The department has been disinfected in line with protocols and the nurses who came in contact with the confirmed case were sent home.

Yiukas suggested however, that the other nurses should also be removed from the department as a precaution.

The doctor said it was necessary to find other nursing staff who know how to operate a haemodialysis machine.

He said the unit’s patients, around 100, will be randomly tested.

 



