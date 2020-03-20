March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos municipality launches team to ensure coronavirus restrictions being met

By Bejay Browne023

Paphos municipality has called on citizens to report any businesses or gatherings that go against measures announced by the state to limit the spread of coronavirus.

It has established a Support and Monitoring Group to “enforce the of the measures taken by the state, with the aim of overseeing the compliance of citizens with decrees issued by the minister of health at this critical time,” a municipal statement said.

In coordination with the police, the municipal team of 10 officials led by a municipal health inspector and a police sergeant, will be tasked with tracking down each perpetrator in spaces such as cafés, restaurants, squares, parks, etc. and make appropriate rigorous recommendations to lawbreakers while calling the police.

“Citizens are also encouraged to contribute to this project by calling or sending a message to 99 717210 and 99 717157 from 6am to 10pm, so that the team is aware of any illegal and dangerous public gatherings and takes appropriate action,” the statement added.

It said protecting the health of citizens is the responsibility of all and can’t be jeopardised by the irresponsible and reckless behaviour of anyone.

 

To report an incident call 99 717210 or 99 717157



Related posts

New number for information on coronavirus

George Psyllides

Two charter flights to bring citizens back from UK Saturday

Nick Theodoulou

Ministry streamlines application for medical certificate

Nick Theodoulou

Pensioner killed crossing the road

George Psyllides

President to chair coronavirus meeting with experts

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Paphos haemodialysis unit calls for more staff as nurses self isolate

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign