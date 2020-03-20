March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioner killed crossing the road

By George Psyllides00

An 89-year-old man died on Friday after he was hit by a car in Limassol while trying to cross the road.

Iosif Diakou was crossing Misiaoulis and Kavasoglou Street at around 6.30am when he was hit by a car driven by a 39-year-old.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Limassol traffic police spokesman Emilios Kafas said an investigation was underway to determine the causes of the incident though initially it did not appear that the driver had been speeding.



