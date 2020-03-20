March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Petrolina: Measures for protection against the coronavirus

By Agathe Venizelou00

In these challenging times, when humanity is being tried, Petrolina, with a high sense of social responsibility and full respect towards its employees, associates and customers, is taking every possible measure to safeguard public health and prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, while securing the continuity of its operations.

The measures Petrolina is taking include, among others:

  • The suspension of operation of all car-wash services in all Petrolina, Eni and Agip stations managed by the company. In addition, several station owners have suspended the operation of car-wash services.
  • The placement of antiseptics at all counters, toilets, store interiors and the forecourt, for use by personnel and customer.
  • Regular disinfection and cleaning of all surfaces, shelves and counters, pumps and payment terminals.
  • Use of disposable gloves by all personnel, with instructions for frequent replacement.
  • Strict instructions for personnel regarding personal hygiene rules.
  • Frequent and thorough ventilation of stations’ shops.
  • Avoiding any type of close contact, in general.
  • Continuous monitoring of developments by a designated crisis-management team.
  • Instructions for handling a possible emergency.

Additionally, the company is taking strict precautions, both in its offices and other facilities, in order to best protect its personnel and associates. Measures taken include body-temperature checks on everyone entering Petrolina facilities, with the majority of personnel working from home, supporting various staff members who are vulnerable to infection, and the suspension of all meetings at the company’s offices and facilities.

Petrolina adheres faithfully to the instructions and protocols set forth by the Ministry of Health, hoping that the strict measures decided on will be in place for a brief period of time.

 



