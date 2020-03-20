March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to chairs coronavirus meeting with experts

President Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades will chair a meeting of experts on Friday about the coronavirus outbreak

Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou and the epidemiology and scientific team the Ministry of Health has established will also take part in the meeting, which starts at 10:30am at the Presidential Palace.

On Thursday nine new cases were identified, bring the islandwide total to 100 – 67 in the Republic and 33 in the north.

All doctors and nurses were on Thursday put under the direct control of the minister of health.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

