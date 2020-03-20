March 20, 2020

Thank you Lidl Cyprus

By CM Reader's View097
File photo: A busy day at Lidl, well before the pandemic hit Cyprus and the rest of the world

While at Lidl yesterday, the place was almost deserted and almost no staff visible, except up the single checkout open, great experience.

However, I lost my footing and fell flat on my face in the middle of the shop. An elderly couple saw it happen and came over to help. I would guess that within 20 seconds a male employee had also come (he must have seen it happen on CCTV).

All of them were very concerned, particularly as I had difficulty getting up because of a pre-existing spine problem. Fortunately, there was no harm done and, once up, I was able to continue my shopping quite normally.

I don’t think that I would have obtained the same reaction in either a UK or Swiss Lidl.

