March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrested after drugs, cash found

By Annette Chrysostomou0118

Nicosia police on Thursday afternoon arrested two men after they found cannabis and almost €12,000 in their possession.

A police report said that members of the drug squad stopped a motorbike at 4.55pm in the Nicosia district.

The bike was driven by a 32-year-old man who had another man, also aged 32, as a passenger.

During a search officers found a package containing 250g of cannabis in the driver’s possession.

Subsequently, they searched a building in Nicosia belonging to the second 32-year-old where they found a cannabis plant weighing 31g and about 170 grammes of cannabis resin, a precision scale with traces of cannabis and the amount of €11,730.

Both men were arrested.



Related posts

Paphos haemodialysis unit calls for more staff as nurses self isolate

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Hospital doctor appears not to have infected anyone, staff to return

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Paphos hospital to remain closed

Annette Chrysostomou

Man dies after being shot in the leg by police officer

Annette Chrysostomou

Arrangements being made to repatriate nationals, even after March 21 ban (Update 3)

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Nine new cases, services of all doctors requisitioned (Update 3)

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign