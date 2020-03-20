March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

UK to order London pubs, restaurants and gyms to shut – Evening Standard

By Reuters News Service00
FILE PHOTO: Wetherspoon's logos are seen at the entrance to a pub in central London, Britain January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Pubs, restaurants, gyms and cinemas across London will be ordered to close as part of the capital’s efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Evening Standard reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far advised Britons to avoid pubs and other social gatherings. Johnson is due to hold a news conference at 1700 GMT on Friday.



