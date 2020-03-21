A minute with Avgi Stavrou Musician

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with another artist

What did you have for breakfast?

Eggs and toast

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day is an adventure by the sea or a road trip through the forest

Best book ever read?

1984 by George Orwell. I love when ‘fiction’ can be used as a medium to portray the brutal

reality, the path our world is taking.

Best childhood memory?

Dancing like crazy around the house with my mum

What is always in your fridge?

Humus and yogurt

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Frozen by Madonna

What’s your spirit animal? Why?

The Panda. It’s a symbol of good luck, determination and positive thoughts

What are you most proud of?

The work we do at our music school – Key to Melody – and my upcoming album

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

American Son. One of the most amazing movies I’ve seen, I really can’t choose a specific scene, it was that powerful.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I’d pick all my grandparents because I miss our conversations

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

The 60s in the USA. The decade of great music, great leaders – that sadly were lost – but still achieved huge steps forward in civil rights.

What is your greatest fear?

The notorious La Cucaracha

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Everything’s going to be fine

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

When boundaries are broken

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I’d spend time with my family and friends





