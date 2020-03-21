March 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British resident found dead at Frenaros home, foul play not suspected

By Jean Christou00

A British resident, aged 51, was found dead in his bathroom in Frenaros in the Famagusta district on Saturday evening.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

After receiving information that the British man had been found unresponsive, police and ambulance arrived there but he was already dead.

According to police, the Briton had a medical history and had not travelled abroad recently.



Related posts

Coronavirus: A ‘hotel stay’ under guard, around 1,200 now quarantined

Peter Michael

Racism and coronavirus are both enemies that need fighting, Ombudswoman says

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: nine new confirmed cases, one a nurse from Paphos hospital

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: broad compliance with measures, police say

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Two ATMs targeted in Limassol in two days

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Cyprus will send prescription meds to Cypriots stuck abroad if needed

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign