March 21, 2020

Coronavirus: broad compliance with measures, police say

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Businesses have complied with the measures imposed by government decrees on the containment of the coronavirus outbreak across Cyprus, police have said.

From Friday noon until Saturday morning police conducted 1,243 checks across the island and no violations were recorded, a police spokesperson told CNA.

The checks were made either in indoor premises where there are restrictions in place as to the number of people allowed to be there at the same time or in premises which have been ordered by decree to suspend operations.

Since March 11, police have conducted a total of 6,201 checks in premises, recording only 12 violations.

Restaurants, cafeterias, department stores, churches and other premises have been among those checked by the police.

Initial measures taken the government to contain the Covid-19 outbreak included the closure of schools and a prohibition of gatherings of over 75 people in indoor spaces. On March 15 the temporary suspension of operation until the end of April of premises such as restaurants, cafeterias, cinemas, theatres, hairdressers, casinos and events halls was announced.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, kiosks and petrol stations were to remain open but to have in place strict measures as to the number of people allowed indoors at any one time.



