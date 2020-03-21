March 21, 2020

Coronavirus: first patient in Cyprus dies

A patient who had been infected with coronavirus at the Paphos general hospital died on Saturday, the ministry of health said in a statement late in the evening.

The patient was high risk as he was being treated for cirrhosis of the liver, acute liver failure, acute renal failure due to chronic renal failure and chronic heart failure.

During his treatment at the Paphos hospital he came into contact with a Covid-19 patient who was being treated at the same clinic and later tested positive himself, which worsened his health.

The patient had been taken for further treatment at Famagusta general hospital, where he died on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day the ministry had announced a further nine new cases, bringing the total in the government controlled areas to 84.



