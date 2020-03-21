March 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Farmer says Turkish soldiers stole his vehicle from buffer zone

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: CNA

A 60-year-old Greek Cypriot farmer reported to police that Turkish soldiers stole his double-cabin pick-up worth €9,000 inside the buffer zone at Louroudjina near Athienou, Larnaca on Friday night.

According to police around 7.30pm Friday night the farmer said he went to the area to tend his field for which he has a licence from Unficyp.

While was there he had noticed a Turkish military vehicle and hid himself, CNA reported. He then saw a second Turkish vehicle come and tow his car away.  He said he had left it unlocked while farming his crops.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: north announces one new case, total at 34

Jean Christou

Rejected migrant boat headed north in early hours of Saturday

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Supermarkets scramble as demand for home delivery spikes

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Universities placing all their resources at disposal of the government

Annette Chrysostomou

Turkey agrees to send financial aid to the north

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: anti-malaria drug in high demand, pharmacies say prescription only

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign