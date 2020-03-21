March 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Funeral Saturday for wife of president’s undersecretary

By Peter Michael00
Angeliki Palma

Angeliki Palma, the wife of the president’s undersecretary Vasilis Palmas, will be buried on Saturday at 2pm.

She died on Friday age 45 after an long illness.

President Nicos Anastasiades expressed his condolences to Palmas and his family for her untimely loss.

“In these difficult moments, myself and the cabinet, stand by our friend Vasilis’ side,” he said.

The funeral will take place at the Constantinos and Elenis cemetery in Aglandjia, Nicosia on Saturday at 2pm



