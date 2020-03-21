March 21, 2020

Italy lockdown tightens after worst death toll yet

By Rumble01

Italy has closed all parks and is banning its citizens from venturing outdoors except for essentials, like food. It comes after it recorded 627 new deaths, the single biggest 24-hour spike of any country since the outbreak began.



