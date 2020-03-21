March 21, 2020

Priest hears drive-through confessions amid coronavirus

Devout Catholics in Bowie, Maryland won’t have to surrender their place of worship, despite local guidance for social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. Thanks to Father Scott Holmer’s quick thinking, the pious can still confess at a safe social distance from the comfort of their cars.



