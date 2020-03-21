March 21, 2020

Rejected migrant boat headed north in early hours of Saturday

By Jean Christou00

A boat with 100 migrants that was refused entry to Cyprus on Friday headed towards the north and was said to be south of the Karpas peninsula early on Saturday.

The boat was first spotted off Cape Greco on the south-east coasts of the island on Friday. Marine police went to deter the vessel from heading for shore.

They brought fuels, supplies and water to the boat but CNA reported on Saturday that the occupants of the boat refused the help when they were told the supplies were to help them return to the country from which they had sailed.

The 15-metre-long fishing boat remained in play off some 13 nautical miles off Cape Greco until 11pm Friday night after which time it left and crossed the maritime security line east of the island, into ‘TRNC waters’.

Territorial waters stretch out 12 nautical miles.

Cyprus’ marine police monitored the situation into the night and tracked the vessel on radar until it lost the signal around 2.30am.

Police remained in place all night to deter the boat from heading to shore in the south of the island.



