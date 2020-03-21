March 21, 2020

Rejected migrant boat taken in by north, some have fever – reports

By Jean Christou01657
Photo: Kibris Postasi

A boat with 175 migrants that was refused entry to Cyprus on Friday was taken by Turkish Cypriot authorities in the early hours of Saturday.

According to Turkish Cypriot media outlet, Kibris Postasi, the fishing boat was carrying 30 women, 69 children and 76 men, all Syrians.

They were taken to the Fazil Kucuk Sports Centre and given blankets, food and water.

The newspaper said some of those on board showed signs of having a fever. Those people were separated from the others in the group, it added.

According to the report, the boat arrived on shore near Trikomo at around 3.30am.

The boat was first spotted off Cape Greco on the south-east coast of the island on Friday. Cyprus’ marine police went to deter the vessel from heading for shore.

They brought fuel, supplies and water to the boat but CNA reported on Saturday that the occupants of the boat refused the help when they were told the supplies were to help them return to the country from which they had sailed.

The 15-metre-long fishing boat remained in play off some 13 nautical miles off Cape Greco until 11pm Friday night after which time it set sail and some time later, crossed the Maritime Security Line – an extension of the buffer zone – into ‘TRNC waters’. Territorial waters stretch out 12 nautical miles.

Cyprus’ marine police monitored the situation into the night and tracked the vessel on radar until it lost the signal around 2.30am.

Police remained in place all night to deter the boat from heading to shore in the south of the island.



