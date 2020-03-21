March 21, 2020

Cyprus

News podcast: The latest updates on the coronavirus situation in Cyprus

By Rosie Charalambous01781

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • Conditions have improved for those quarantined because of Covid-19
        • We get the latest updates on the situation in Cyprus
        • The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is going to stream concerts online

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/



