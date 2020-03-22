Beauty trends to try this season

By Prudence Wade

A new season means new beauty trends inspired by the spring/summer 2020 catwalks.

There really is something for everyone; if you like to experiment you can play around with neon eyeshadow, or if skincare is more your thing, there’s the trend for overly dewy skin.

An interesting feature of all the trends this season is how imprecise they are. Instead of hyper-complicated, pristine looks, backstage make-up artists were purposefully haphazard, giving off the impression of laid-back cool. This is a bonus for those among us who aren’t professionals, meaning you don’t need a steady hand to nail these looks.

If you want to shake up your beauty routine as we head into spring, these are the trends to try…

Kohl eyes

Good news for anyone who still sleeps in their make-up, because the smudgy, imprecise look is bang on trend. Models at Ashish and Simone Rocha shunned the perfect cat-eye for something with much more of a rock chick vibe.

Eyes were heavily ringed with dark kohl – the messier the better. We know these looks were created by an army of make-up artists backstage, but it’s the kind of thing you can easily recreate at home. You don’t even need a hugely complicated palette or extensive make-up collection, because all it requires is a trusty black eyeliner pencil.

Neon eyeshadow

This is exactly the kind of beauty trend you’d expect to come out of spring/summer shows: bright, sunny and festival-ready. Everyone from House of Holland to Pam Hogg modelled some kind of neon eyeshadow, bringing rave culture to the catwalk.

Splashes of glitter elevate the neon, and once again, you can be as reckless as you like with application – no need to worry about perfection.

Dark lips

This is one of the more surprising of beauty trends to come off the catwalk. While spring/summer is typically seen as a time for bright make-up, labels like MaxMara and Rick Owens subverted expectations by choosing dark berry lipsticks.

These are the kind of colours we’re more used to seeing in autumn, but they look particularly striking paired with a frothy white dress.

Brushed up brows

The Instagram trend for brushed-up brows has made its way into high fashion, with Matty Bovan, Mugler and Proenza Schouler all adopting the style. This is a reaction to the pristine, thick, dark brows which have dominated social media for the past few years.

It’s good news for anyone who can’t be bothered to perfectly sculpt their eyebrows – all you have to do is brush them up, without worrying about neatness. The trend also suits those who aren’t naturally blessed with full brows, because it actually looks better if you can see the individual hairs.

Glowy skin

Looking fresh-faced isn’t a new trend, but this season, the catwalks took it one step further. While you’re still encouraged to have a solid skincare routine, designers like Victoria Beckham and Preen are encouraging you to add that extra pop with artfully placed highlighter.

This is a tricky one to nail, because you want a dewy, shiny feel without seeming too oily, but there are plenty of products which can help you look catwalk ready. It’s basically the new version of ‘no make-up make-up’, but with a bit more edge.

Geometric accents

If you’re the kind of person who likes to experiment with make-up, the trend for geometric accents is for you. Models at Victoria Beckham, Matty Bovan and Molly Goddard all featured thin, unusual lines drawn around the models’ eyes.

You can commit as much as you like to this trend. If you’re not one for bold make-up, why not draw on a longer, thinner cat-eye than you normally do, like at Jeremy Scott. If you’re looking for something more impactful, draw spiky shapes around your eyes, as seen in Matty Bovan’s show. The key to nailing the look is opting for accents in thin, black lines.

We don’t recommend combining this with the trend for heavy kohl eyes, but luckily, you can use the same eyeliner pencil for both looks.





