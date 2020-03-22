March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Climate biggest threat to water supply says Nicosia board on World Water Day

By Andria Kades00

Water is a source of life and should be accessible to everyone, director of the Nicosia waterboard said on Sunday, marking World Water Day.

In a statement, Constantinos Parmaklis said the biggest problem created by humankind is climate change, which in turn causes huge problems for the planet and especially water.

This is not going to stop, he added, and will affect societies.

“The problem of climate change can be tackled by improving water management,” he added, saying that “states should aim to improve the provision of water and sanitation services and to combat both the causes and effects of climate change.”

Indeed, basic human rights include access to a water supply and sanitation, Parmaklis said, and this needs to be taken into account in top decision making levels.

 

 

 



