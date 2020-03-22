March 22, 2020

Coronavirus: 11 new cases confirmed on Sunday

By Andria Kades00

Eleven new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Cyprus, the health ministry announced on Sunday, bringing the total up to 95.

The new cases concern two people who had been in contact with confirmed cases, four people who are linked to the Paphos general hospital, four people who returned from abroad (Britain and Mexico) who had symptoms and contacted authorities and one person whose history is being investigated.

There are possibly a further two cases, who have tested positive in a lab check but await confirmation from the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

Contact tracing for the 11 confirmed cases has begun, the health ministry said.

Of the 95 cases in government controlled areas, three were at the British bases and 50 had been through contact with a confirmed case. A total of 35 cases have been reported in the north.

 



