Coronavirus: Appeal for calm in the north

By Andria Kades00

‘Health minister’ in the north Ali Pilli appealed to the public not to leave the house on Sunday, urging them to contact authorities if they have any symptoms.

“If you help us, we will overcome this. If we fight this, we will prevent the epidemic. Everyone should stay home, not go out and in this way help us.”

Pilli stressed that anyone with a fever, cough, difficulties breathing or who has come in contact with someone who travelled abroad in the past 14 days or someone in hospital, should call the hotline.

“We want to trap the virus wherever it appears. So stay home. If there are one or two cases and they leave the house, the number will double.”

He also said a student who had come back from Britain and was taken to hospital with a fever had tested negative.

Meanwhile a second Turkish Cypriot have died in London due to the coronavirus was named as 80-year-old Mustafa Ahmet, following the death of an elderly Turkish Cypriot lady there last week.



