March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Application procedures for state support set to be rolled out this week

By Andria Kades0712
Labour Minister Zita Emilianidou

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou appealed to all employers not to fire staff and instead turn to government support schemes, application procedures for which will be rolled out this week, she said in an interview published on Sunday.

Emilianidou was quoted in Phileleftheros saying the government aims to upload all unemployment allowances by the end of the month for people who cannot go to work due to Covid-19 measures taken by the state.

“I appeal to all employers not to fire any staff because we need to be patient and face this situation together. Employers must try to keep their employees, that is what our measures are for, with which we will support all these employers.”

Applications offering allowance for parents who will have to stay home to look after their children due to schools closing could be available as of Monday, according to the report. One of the two parents will be eligible provided their monthly salary does not exceed €2,500 gross.

Emilianidou said companies which will participate in government plans to allow them to keep their employees and stay afloat will have to abide by certain conditions – particularly not being permitted to fire staff for a period of 12 months.

So far, the ministry has not received any information about people being fired, she said.

The minister added that this week the government is expected to roll out a support scheme for self-employed persons while the state is assessing how to help people such as actors, hairdressers, taxi drivers and personal trainers.

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Out of 1,850 checks police find four violations

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: More passengers set to leave on Sunday (updated)

Katy Turner

Working from home en masse: a whole new world

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Petrol stations report 40 per cent drop in sales

Andria Kades

Cruise ship in Limassol now due to leave on Monday

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: One more case in the north

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign