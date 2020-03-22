March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One more case in the north

By Katy Turner00

One more case of coronavirus was announced in the north on Saturday night, bringing the total there to 35, of which 31 are German tourists.

‘Health minister’ Ali Pilli said the latest case refers to a Turkish Cypriot who came into contact with a known Covid-19 patient who is already undergoing treatment.



