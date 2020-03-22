March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One patient transferred to Famagusta hospital, some may leave

By Andria Kades0189

A patient from Paphos general hospital who tested positive for covid-19 was transferred on Sunday to the Famagusta general hospital.

The hospital in Famgusta operates as a reference hospital for the coronavirus and according to the Cyprus News Agency, there are 13 covid-19 patients being treated there whose health is in good condition.

One patient who was transferred to the intensive care unit is showing signs of improvement while more patients may even be allowed to leave by the end of the day, depending on their latest test results.

 



