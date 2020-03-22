March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Out of 1,850 checks police find four violations

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0339

Out of 1,850 checks carried out on Saturday, the police said they found four violations of measures to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

In the meantime, Justice Minister George Savvides, who visited Limassol police offices on Saturday, urged everyone to strictly abide by the measures, stressing that it is everyone’s obligation to faithfully follow directions to help with the effort to contain the virus outbreak.

“It is important to realise that this is not the time for bravado, nor of ignoring decrees issued, because the enemy is cunning and dangerous,” he stressed.

He further recalled that violation of the decrees carries a prison sentence and a fine, adding that the aim is not to punish people, but that “our foremost obligation is to protect society.”

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

