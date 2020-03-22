March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: More passengers set to leave on Sunday (updated)

By Katy Turner0235

Three flights are due to leave from Larnaca airport later on Sunday and one from Paphos, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Sunday.

It reports that an Aeroflot flight for Moscow will leave at about 3pm while about an hour later a Lufthansa fligh will take off for Frankfurt and a Ural Airways flight for Moscow.

The flight from Paphos will go to London Gatwick.

The flights will either take tourists trapped on the island home or foreign residents who wish to return to their countries.

On Saturday a total of 711 passengers left of flights from Larnaca airport.

This was in addition to a total of 1.391 passengers who left from Paphos airport on Saturday on 11 flights to airports in Berlin, London, Manchester and Birmingham.

 



