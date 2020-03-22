Coronavirus: Paphos and Limassol hospitals to remain closed on Sunday (updated)

Paphos general hospital remained closed on Sunday while contact tracing continues, head of the nephrology department said on Sunday, after a nurse tested positive a day earlier.
Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Dr. Lakis Yioukas said samples from 25 patients in the hemodialysis unit were expected to be taken while in the past few days samples from another 60 patients were taken.
Out of the nine confirmed covid-19 cases announced by the health ministry on Saturday, one concerns a health professional who works in the Paphos general hospital pathology department. This was where a 65-year-old patient tested positive after relatives came to visit him who had travelled from Britain.
All nursing staff at the nephrology department have been replaced after a nurse tested positive and arrangements have already been made to cover for a doctor from the hemodialysis department who will return back to work next Wednesday as he is in isolation.
Results are also expected from the Evangelismos private hospital where a health professional tested positive and 60 samples were taken from staff and patients.
Outpatient services and surgeries at Paphos general hospital were also suspended on Sunday and special arrangements have been made for haematological and oncological cases, dialysis and thalassemia. The public is urged to turn to the private sector, namely Evangelismos and Blue Cross Medical centre.
In total, there have been 20 confirmed cases at Paphos general hospital including four patients. One is the 70-year-old British patient who died on Saturday night.
The cases in Paphos also include two doctors who work in private clinics as well as a couple who has recovered and released.
The Limassol general hospital will also remain closed on Sunday following a decision of the ministry of health to suspend the operation of the accident and emergency department and outpatients visits for 72 hours, which runs out on Sunday evening.
Three patients with coronavirus continue to be treated at the hospital’s intensive care unit. -The three – aged 47, 65 and 73 – are intubated.