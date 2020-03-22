March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos ups chloride in water supply

By Andria Kades0247

Paphos municipality said on Sunday they had ordered a permissible increase in chloride levels in the city’s water supply to ensure any microorganisms are removed from the water.

In statements to the Cyprus News Agency, head of the health services Christos Christou said the purpose of the move is to ensure disinfection, which will help not only in the battle against the coronavirus but any other microorganisms too.

After all, water is not just used for consumption but also for cleaning and washing, Christou said.

He clarified the water in Paphos has no microbiological problems however “we believe that ensuring the continued presence of chloride residue is likely to contribute to the fight against coronavirus in several ways.”

Permitted quantities for residual free chlorine is up to 0.5ppm. Water chlorination in Cyprus usually has a residual range between 0.1 and 0.3.

 



