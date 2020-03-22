March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Suspected patient gives hospital staff, police the slip

By Katy Turner02335
Nicosia general

A patient being held in Nicosia general hospital with suspected coronavirus apparently gave both hospital staff and the police the slip on Saturday, Phileleftheros reported on Sunday.

The patient had reportedly got fed up of waiting for his test results and decided to take matters into his own hands.

His absence from the room was noticed by nursing staff who informed the hospital chiefs who then called the police.

A member of his family then called the hospital to tell them of his absence.

The search for him did not reportedly take very long though as patient had breathing difficulties and had to return to the hospital where he is not intubated in the intensive care unit.

He is apparently not the only patient who has complained about having to stay in quarantine until test results are out.



Related posts

Paphos comes together over Covid-19

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Paphos ups chloride in water supply

Andria Kades

Union says people threatened with wage cuts if can’t work from home

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: One patient transferred to Famagusta hospital, some may leave

Andria Kades

Remand for Limassol car arson

Andria Kades

Lessons learned from staying home

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign