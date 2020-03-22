March 22, 2020

Croatian capital hit by ‘most powerful earthquake in 140 years’

A large earthquake struck north of the Croatian capital Zagreb on Sunday, causing some buildings to collapse and leaving at least one teenager in a critical condition. David Doyle reports.



