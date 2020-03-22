March 22, 2020

Cruise ship in Limassol now due to leave on Monday

A cruise ship docked in Limassol port is now due to leave on Monday, the ports authority said on Sunday.

The ship, part of Celebrity Constellation Cruises, came from India and was not carrying any passengers, with only 904 crew on board. Authorities said the ship requested docking for refueling, amidst the new protocols announced for entering Cyprus due to the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Due to delays over providing the ship with oil, it is now due to depart on Monday, having initially been set to leave on Saturday afternoon.

 



