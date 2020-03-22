March 22, 2020

Greece imposes curfew to contain coronavirus spread

By Reuters News Service00
A woman wanders on her own in a deserted Monstiraki area March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Greece announced a curfew, restricting the movement of people with few exceptions, as part of further

efforts to combat the coronavirus spread, its prime minister said in a televised address on Sunday.

The measure will go into effect on Monday morning.

“It is maybe the last step, one that must be taken promptly and not in vain,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. “We have to protect the common good, our health.”

Greece saw the largest single-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, a rise of 94 that brought the total to 624 with fatalities increasing to 15.



