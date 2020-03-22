March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Millions face stay-at-home orders in U.S.

By Rumble039

Eighty-four million people are under orders to close up shop and stay at home on Saturday, as lawmakers in Washington neared a deal that could pump a record $1 trillion into the economy to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus.



