Paphos comes together over Covid-19

All across the Paphos region, local authorities as well as individuals and organisations have pledged to help in the coronavirus pandemic that is gripping Cyprus.

“If anyone needs help in our area I want them to call me. I will visit them or find out what they need on the telephone. Maybe it’s shopping, medicine, or whatever they need,“ Giotis Papachristofi, the mayor of Polis, told the Sunday Mail.

All necessary precautions will be taken before any visit, he added, but he and his staff are ready to help where needed.

Michalis Pavlides the mayor of Geroskipou, was equally emphatic: “In the difficult times we are experiencing, the municipality of Geroskipou stands next to its citizens.”

“We are getting people whatever they need, as our centre for the elderly is closed. We can get their shopping and deliver it, and the manager is there to call if people need anything,” he said.

In addition, the IRIS Geroskipou family and child counselling centre will be offering psychological support by Skype or telephone. Neighbourhood Watch volunteers are also stepping up to provide practical support.

“We have a Viber group to share information as to who needs help and we are all, including myself, ready to give it where needed,” he said.

Earlier this week, Paphos municipality launched a department set up specifically for the purpose of helping any elderly or vulnerable groups living in Paphos, with a dedicated number for them to call. Municipality staff will take care of callers, visiting pharmacies or supermarkets to undertake the necessary shopping and delivering supplies to their homes.

Marinos Lambrou, the mayor of Peyia, is currently working on something similar to service the community in his municipality, which will be announced in the coming days.

Many individuals are also offering help to those in need and social media is awash with people offering all sorts of support.

Timi resident Dalite Dryer told the Sunday Mail that she decided to set up a Facebook page called ‘Free Helping Hands CY’ as a way of co-ordinating people that need help and those that want to help. It offers help, where possible, with shopping, prescription collection, pet care and more. Around 30 people have already been in contact saying they want to help.

Although Dryer lives in Paphos, she is hoping to be able to support people all over Cyprus.

She will post any requests for help (‘We need some cat food and can’t get out,’ for instance) and then will appeal to people who may live in that area to help.

“If people need help to get staples in, I am very happy to help as we don’t know how long this will last,” she said.

Also important is the issue of communication. It’s vital for people to be able to stay in touch and have access to the internet, Simon of I.T.Solutions Cyprus told the Sunday Mail.

“During these times, if people are having technical issues affecting online communication or are in a financially difficult situation, then I will be happy to get you back online at no charge.”

He added that it may be possible to fix the problem remotely, otherwise he can make a house visit (in Paphos) taking all necessary precautions and keeping his distance.

All sorts of people are coming together in a display of solidarity during this unprecedented situation.

Numerous Paphos residents are using social media. Nicky and Matt posted: “We have a spare twin room available in our house for anyone struggling and waiting for a flight. Free of charge. Just want to help.”

Another user, Tracy, wrote: “For anyone that needs help, shopping, anything in these times of isolation, please feel free to contact me, my husband Keith or my son or his lovely partner, and we will do whatever we can to help.”

Finally, a number of companies have stepped forward to offer help.

A good example is Chalkies Bar in Coral Bay, which will be providing a meals service to those in need, charging only a small donation towards the costs of the next day’s food supplies. Donations will not be mandatory, only if you can afford it. Food will be delivered between 1pm and 6pm.

Donation of food items is also welcome, as well as help with deliveries.

Chalkies ask that only those who are in need use this service, “so we can help those in genuine need and keep it going”.

Giotis Papachristofi, Mayor of Polis – 99627609

Paphos municipality new department – 80006362

IRIS Geroskipou family and child counselling centre : 99233222

Geroskipou municipal call centre: 26962324/ 26961400

Geroskipou citizens’ service office : 77778660

I.T. Solutions, Simon : 97758905

Chalkies Bar – to order food, call 26343511 between 9am and 12pm only





