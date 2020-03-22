March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police patrol against noise, firecrackers in run up to Easter

By Katy Turner00
File photo

Police on Sunday said they are continuing their campaign across the island against public nuisance, the lighting of fires and the throwing of fire crackers in residential areas in the run up to Eater.

At 11.50 on Saturday night the police received information that a group of young people had lit a fire in a residential area in Nicosia.

Police went to the scene and found four people around a fire, a 19-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old.

While the fire brigade put out the fire the police interrogated the four teenagers, to which the oldest objected and was arrested.

In his possession the police found a firecracker, a cannabis crusher and a metal bat.

The four were taken to the nearest police station where the three underage teens were charged in writing and released into their parents custody, while the oldest one was detained.

As part of the same campaign in Larnaca police rounded up 16 youngsters who were warned about their behavior before being released.

In the Enarios area of Limassol a crowd of youngsters was broken up by police and sent home.

Police said patrols will continue.



Related posts

Coronavirus: first patient in Cyprus dies

Katy Turner

British resident found dead at Frenaros home, foul play not suspected

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: A ‘hotel stay’ under guard, around 1,200 now quarantined

Peter Michael

Racism and coronavirus are both enemies that need fighting, Ombudswoman says

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: nine new confirmed cases, one a nurse from Paphos hospital

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: broad compliance with measures, police say

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign