March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand for Limassol car arson

By Andria Kades042

Limassol district court on Sunday remanded a 19-year-old man for five days in connection with an arson investigation.

According to police, early on Saturday morning, a 20-year-old man’s car was on fire while parked outside his house. An investigation carried out revealed the fire was set deliberately.

A witness statement was obtained against the 19-year-old who was remanded.

 

 



