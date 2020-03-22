March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Union says people threatened with wage cuts if can’t work from home

By Andria Kades0133

The Equality (Isiotita) union on Sunday claimed it had received complaints that people have been threatened with losing their salary if they cannot work from home, while certain government departments do not have antiseptic.

The union said circulars, decisions and decrees that concern the civil service can be unclear at points meaning different departments have different interpretations.

For instance, it stated that it was not clear what constitutes as ‘critical matters’ for which skeleton staff will be required in the civil service.

Isotita added it was unclear whether the special leave announced by the government last weekend could also be applied to the public sector or only private employees.



