Approximately 3,500 tests conducted by March 22

Approximately 3,500 Covid-19 tests were carried out up until March 22, the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (Cing) announced on Monday.

Cing’s chief executive medical director Leonidas Phylactou told the Cyprus News Agency that the number of samples tested by the institute is larger than many other countries in proportion to the country`s population.

“We are one of the top countries worldwide as regards the number of tests, and the tests are being conducted without any delay,” he said.

Phylactou, who is also co-chair of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, said that the Turkish Cypriot side has submitted a request for arrangements to be made so that Turkish Cypriots who live in the north will be able to get their medicines from the government-controlled areas of the island, as they cannot currently cross over.

“We are trying to help, in coordination with the Interior Minister, Nicos Nouris, so that they will be able to get their medicines,” Phylactou said.

He added that both sides are in constant contact via the committee, updating each other and exchanging information on the confirmed coronavirus cases and the measures taken.

 



