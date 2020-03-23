March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

Bought enough toilet paper? Check this online calculator

By Reuters News Service0149
Supermarket staff off load toilet paper and other essentials after shoppers emptied shelves when the government announced measures to curb coronavirus infections in Hillcrest, South Africa

Worried about whether you have enough toilet paper for the coronavirus lockdown? A German website can tell you how long your supply will last.

Toilet paper has become one of the commodities shoppers across the world have hoarded as the coronavirus crisis forces people to stay indoors.

The website Blitzrechner.de can help reassure shoppers that they have enough. Just tell it how many rolls you have and how often you go to the toilet. You can adjust the settings for the number of wipes per trip, the number of paper squares per wipe, the number of family members in your household and how long you plan to stay home.

A person with a stockpile of 10 rolls, who uses the typical amount of paper three times a day, should survive for 53 days, it says. A message notes that this is 39 days longer than the recommended 14-day quarantine for those with symptoms.

The website, whose name means “Lightning Calculator”, has added the toilet paper number cruncher to a list of applications that can work out anything from your meat consumption to the due date of a baby.



Related posts

Italy’s medics at “end of our strength” as they too fall ill

Reuters News Service

Italy’s medics at ‘end of our strength’ as they too fall ill

Reuters News Service

20.000 Polish prisoners to be sent home due to epidemic

Reuters News Service

From Time Out to Time In: London events magazine goes online only

Reuters News Service

Skies clear as further coronavirus curbs ground more flights

Reuters News Service

China sees drop in new coronavirus cases; all of them imported

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign