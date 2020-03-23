March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Burglars steal €3,400 from home in Konia

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Burglars got away with €3,400 after they forced open a safe in a house in Konia, Paphos, on Sunday.

The 42-year-old owner of the residence told police that while she was absent from her home between 5.30pm and 7pm unknown people entered it and took the money and a mobile phone.

Police officers at the scene found the perpetrators had opened the balcony door with a sharp object before forcing open the safe.



