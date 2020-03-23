March 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Central bank warns of new phone scam

By Staff Reporter050

The police issued a warning on Monday about phone scammers seeking to collect people’s bank account details.

The central bank told the police phone scammers are pretending to work for the bank, and telling individuals that their accounts will be frozen if they do not hand over details of their accounts.

In some cases, the central bank said, phone screens show the call is coming from the ‘Central Bank’, while in other cases phones are showing the call to be coming from a foreign number.

Police are continuing their investigations to find the perpetrators of this scam.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Health official with virus says it’s difficult time for medical staff (Updated)

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Approximately 3,500 tests conducted by March 22

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Pharmacists facing delays but no shortages

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: grumbling but compliance by early shoppers forced to show IDs

Jonathan Shkurko

Larnaca calls for donations to social grocery programme

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Animal Party, shelters appeal for help as strays threatened with starvation

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign