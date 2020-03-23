March 23, 2020

Coronavirus: 21 more cases (Update 2)

Twenty-one new Covid-19 cases were announced by the government on Monday evening, bringing the number to 116 in the government-controlled areas, 39 in the north, making a total of 155 islandwide.

Twelve of the new infections relate to contacts with previously confirmed cases and were tracked via contact tracing.

Three are linked to Paphos general hospital.

Six are arrivals from three European countries countries. They contacted the authorities once they displayed symptoms.

Sixty-two of the 116 cases are linked through contacts in Cyprus.

Three patients are being cared for in ICU beds at Limassol general hospital. Two of them are in a serious but stable condition and are receiving assisted breathing.

A further two patients are in Nicosia general hospital.

As of Sunday, 3,500 tests were carried out with an average of 150-200 a day.

As for previous patients, three are being treated for Covid-19 in the Famagusta general hospital and could be released later on Monday if a second test shows that they are clear of the virus.

One patient is waiting for the results of a second test after the first showed they were clear. The other two are awaiting second tests,  due to be carried out on Monday.

In Paphos, 21 hospital staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

President Nicos Anastasaides will address the nation on Monday night at 8.30pm. It is widely speculated that the president will announce stricter measures prohibiting freedom of movement.

Stricter regulations have already been brought into place in the north to limit people’s movements. Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported that 18 people have been arrested for leaving the house without good reason.

 

 



