Government considering state guarantees to banks worth €2 billion

The government is considering providing state guarantees to banks worth €2 billion in a bid to unlock credit to self-employed, small and medium-size businesses, and large corporations hit by the coronavirus epidemic.
The plan, which will be discussed with Cypriot lenders, provides for government guarantees to SMEs and self-employed persons amounting to €1.7bn and €300m for large corporations.
The aim , according to the Cyprus News Agency, is to provide state government guarantees with a total amount of up to €2bn to Cypriot licensed banking institutions, including subsidiaries of foreign credit institutions, so that they provide loans to companies and self-employed persons (to help them) deal with the effects of the measures to combat the coronavirus (epidemic).
The plan aims to cover the credit risk by encouraging the bank to provide cheap new loans from April 2 until the end of the year, as well to cover the credit risk in current loans by elf-employed persons, SMEs, and large corporations, which have been hit by the coronavirus epidemic.
It also covers the issuance of current accounts and overdrafts that may not exceed 50 per cent of the amount offered to a self-employed person, 25 per cent of the amount provided to an SME, and 15 per cent of large corporation.
“The provision of loans aims to cover the companies’ and self-employed persons’ liquidity, working capital, and investments,” the draft said.
It makes clear that self-employed or corporates that had non-performing exposures at the end of 2019 will not be eligible for the plan.
As far as the limit of loans is concerned, the draft notes that a loan cannot exceed an amount that is double the company’s or a self-employed person’s annual wage bill in 2019 or the latest available year, or cannot exceed the annual wage bill for the first two years of operation in case of companies or self-employed persons that began operations in January 2019.
According to the draft, in some justified cases and based on liquidity plans, loans can be increased to cover the liquidity needs for the next 18 months in the case of a self-employed person or an SME, and the next 12 months when it comes to a large corporation.
According to the draft, the plan will be put into force on April 2 and will run until the end of the year.